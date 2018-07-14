Paris Saint-Germain Have Personal Term Agreement With Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have thrashed out personal terms on a contract with Manchester United defensive target Alex Sandro.



Sandro has been linked with a move away from Juventus all summer, but there has been little movement from any of his suitors until recently for his signature.











Jose Mourinho has identified Sandro as his top target for the left-back position, but Manchester United have been unwilling to meet Juventus’ asking price for the defender.



With Manchester United not keen to do a deal on current terms, PSG have moved in for Sandro and had a bid rejected by the Italian champions for the Brazilian full-back.





The French champions have ploughed ahead in their pursuit of Sandro and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have agreed personal terms with the Brazilian’s representatives.



Sandro is claimed to have given his nod to a five-year contract worth €5m per season and is now waiting for the two clubs to find an agreement over a transfer fee.



Juventus are said to be eyeing a transfer fee of around €50m before agreeing to sell the defender this summer.



The Italian champions have also been keen on offering him a new deal, but talks between the club and his representatives have not taken flight.

