Poor, And Steven Gerrard Won’t Have Missed It – Rangers Legend On Gers Star’s Display

Rangers legend Derek Johnstone is sure that Gers boss Steven Gerrard will not have missed Alfredo Morelos spurning golden chances to score against FK Shkupi on Thursday night.



The Gers managed to win the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie 2-0 at Ibrox to put themselves in a good position heading to the second leg in Macedonia.











But they had opportunities to make the scoreline more comfortable and Morelos was guilty of missing chances.



Johnstone, who feels it is clear the Colombian cannot play up top by himself, knows that Gerrard will have noted how his striker failed to hit the back of the net.





Johnstone wrote in his Evening Times column about Morelos: "He’s taken a fair bit of stick after the game and it wasn’t his best night. But he is not being helped by how the team is lined up.



"Morelos cannot play on his own up front. There were times at Ibrox when he had three defenders on him at the same time. He was feeling on scraps at best.



"In saying that, Morelos, and he wasn’t the only one, was allowed clear headers on goal and he didn’t even hit the target. That is poor and won’t have been missed by the manager.



"I believe we will see Rangers in a 3-5-2, the full-backs love getting forward, which would give Morelos someone to work off whether that is Sadiq Umar or Jake Hooper if they get him up from Millwall", he added.



Morelos scored 14 goals in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers last season and Gerrard will be looking to get the best out of the 22-year-old over the coming weeks as the Gers look to progress further in the Europa League.

