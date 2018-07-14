Rangers Rated As Having Good Chance of Beating Leeds United To Liverpool Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are rated as having a good chance of seeing off competition from a number of clubs, including Leeds United, for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.



The Wales international has attracted enquiries from a host of clubs in the Championship this summer amid thoughts that Liverpool are ready to send him on a fresh loan spell.











And the Reds snapping up another winger in the shape of Xherdan Shaqiri, from Stoke City, will only add to the speculation that Wilson will be loaned again.



Leeds are amongst the Championship sides to have shown interest in the Liverpool talent, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Reds are not keen on sanctioning a loan to the second tier.





Instead, Rangers are rated as having a good chance of landing Wilson.



Liverpool legend Gerrard, who is Rangers boss, has already used his connections at Anfield to sign Ovie Ejaria on loan from the Reds.



Rangers also snapped up full-back Jon Flanagan following his release from Liverpool earlier this summer.



Wilson impressed on loan at Hull City last season, but could be set to taste Scottish football under Gerrard this term.

