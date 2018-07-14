XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/07/2018 - 13:57 BST

Standard Liege Tough Challenge, Celtic Star Believes

 




Celtic winger Lewis Morgan is hoping for a positive result at Paradise when the Bhoys play host to Standard Liege this afternoon.

Morgan, who has already started settling down in the Celtic squad, made his debut and scored his first goal for the Bhoys last weekend against Shamrock Rovers in Dublin, a game which the Hoops won 7-0.




The 21-year-old is of the opinion that it is going to be a tough game against Standard Liege as the Belgians are usually involved in the Champions League, but insists that Celtic have great players who will look to impress.

Morgan believes that it will be a whole new experience for him to play in Celtic colours at Paradise and is eagerly looking forward to the game.
 


The winger told the club's official website: “When it's a friendly it’s important we’re all trying to impress, so it’s another game that I’m looking forward to.

“European teams like Standard Liege are usually involved in the Champions League as well so we know it’ll be a tough game. But we’ve got great players and it will maybe give some boys the opportunity to play.


“Obviously it’s all a new experience for me and whether it’s a friendly or a Champions League game, it’s all going to hopefully stand me in good stead.

"It’s another game I’m going to look forward to and hopefully another positive result that will take us into the Champions League qualifier next week."

After playing Standard Liege, Celtic will face Alashkert in the second leg of their Champions League qualifying clash.

 