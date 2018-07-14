XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/07/2018 - 23:07 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Receive Boost In Chase For La Liga Star

 




Andre Gomes believes that Tottenham Hotspur would represent the perfect fit for his future club, it has been claimed, in a big boost to Spurs' chances of signing a player who has also been linked with Arsenal and Valencia.  

The Portugal international struggled for game time at Barcelona last season and an exit is on the agenda.




Valencia want to re-sign Gomes, who they sold to Barcelona, while Arsenal have been linked with wanting to take him to the Emirates Stadium.

But it appears Tottenham are in pole position as, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Gomes has been sold on a switch to White Hart Lane.
 


The midfielder believes that Spurs' way of playing would suit him perfectly and under Mauricio Pochettino he could get back to his best.

While Tottenham remain his preferred destination, if no deal can be done with Spurs then Gomes favours a move to the Premier League.


His agents are now working on his future and one, Paul Martin, has good connections with Premier League clubs.

Valencia are working on a plan to take Gomes back to the Mestalla, but look to be up against it given the player's preference for a switch to England.
 