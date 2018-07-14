Tottenham Hotspur Receive Boost In Chase For La Liga Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Andre Gomes believes that Tottenham Hotspur would represent the perfect fit for his future club, it has been claimed, in a big boost to Spurs' chances of signing a player who has also been linked with Arsenal and Valencia.



The Portugal international struggled for game time at Barcelona last season and an exit is on the agenda.











Valencia want to re-sign Gomes, who they sold to Barcelona, while Arsenal have been linked with wanting to take him to the Emirates Stadium.



But it appears Tottenham are in pole position as, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Gomes has been sold on a switch to White Hart Lane.





The midfielder believes that Spurs' way of playing would suit him perfectly and under Mauricio Pochettino he could get back to his best.



While Tottenham remain his preferred destination, if no deal can be done with Spurs then Gomes favours a move to the Premier League.



His agents are now working on his future and one, Paul Martin, has good connections with Premier League clubs.



Valencia are working on a plan to take Gomes back to the Mestalla, but look to be up against it given the player's preference for a switch to England.

