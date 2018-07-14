World Cup Is Good Signal For Us – Mauricio Pochettino Delights At Tottenham Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino thinks that Tottenham Hotspur and the club's fans can be proud of Spurs' players performances at the World Cup in Russia.



The north London giants sent a number of players to Russia and still have stars involved in the final weekend of games, with Belgium to play England in a third place playoff clash on Saturday and France taking on Uruguay on Sunday in the final.











If France lift the trophy then Spurs will have a World Cup winner in their ranks in the shape of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.



Pochettino thinks the way the club's players have performed at the World Cup is evidence of the excellent job being done by Spurs.





And he feels the staff and fans can be proud with what they have seen from the club's stars in the global showpiece.



Pochettino told Spurs TV: "That is a very good signal for us, that we are doing a fantastic job here at Tottenham.



"I think all the fans and us, we feel very proud about the performance and behaviour from our players at the World Cup", the Argentine added.



The World Cup has had a slowing effect on transfer business, with agents and players in Russia.



Tottenham have yet to make a single signing so far this summer and fans will be looking for the club's efforts to ramp up once festivities in Russia are concluded on Sunday.

