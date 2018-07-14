Yes, Liverpool Could Come Back For Nabil Fekir – Lyon President Admits Possibility

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has conceded that Liverpool could yet come back to the table for Nabil Fekir, however he has yet to hear from the Reds again.



Liverpool pushed hard to sign the attacking midfielder from Lyon before the World Cup and had an agreement in place which let them put Fekir through his medical paces.











The Premier League giants were concerned with a point in Fekir's medical and tried to renegotiate the fee, which caused Lyon to cancel the deal and insist the player would stay put.



Liverpool have been linked with rekindling their interest after the World Cup and Aulas admits they could well do so.





But he has no news yet and believes Fekir is closer to Lyon now than he was before the tournament.



"It seems that Liverpool could come back to the race. That is what I saw in the media, but I have not been informed", Aulas told French daily Le Progres.



"His transfer failed in June, but he has not been affected.



"He is quite fantastic, focused on the World Cup and he still has his heart at Lyon.



"We discussed his brother Yassin, who has become a professional. Nabil is much closer to Lyon today than he was when we talked to Liverpool.



"Maybe he will go to Liverpool or another club, but if he stays at Lyon, it will be a great year for him and us."



Fekir is currently at Russia with the France squad, with Didier Deschamps' men due to take on Croatia in the final on Sunday.

