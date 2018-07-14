XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/07/2018 - 21:53 BST

You Might Not Want To But Consider It – Former Liverpool Star Tells Reds Talent To Mull Loan

 




Dominic Matteo thinks that Liverpool talent Ben Woodburn may need to consider going out on loan, even if it is not something he wants to do.  

The 18-year-old has been battling to earn minutes in the Liverpool first team, having not had a spell away from Anfield on loan yet.




But Woodburn managed just six minutes of Premier League football and 44 minutes of EFL Cup action for Liverpool's first team last season.

Woodburn lined up for Liverpool's second half team in their 0-0 friendly draw at Bury on Saturday and Matteo, watching on, knows the Welshman needs regular game time.
 


"For Woodburn he had to start this season positively. The way the season finished for him it maybe wasn't where he wanted to be", Matteo said on LFC TV.

"He was in the Under-23s. He's gone away, looks fit, looks sharp, and just has to get more game time.


"I like him up top in a three, wide areas cutting in, but it's so competitive."

And given the fierce competition for places in the Liverpool team, Matteo floated the possibility of Woodburn going out on loan for the forthcoming campaign.

He acknowledged that the 18-year-old is loving life at Liverpool and may not want to go out on loan, but believes it might be the right option.

"Does he need to go out on loan?

"I know what it's like at Liverpool, you feel comfortable at the club.

"But sometimes you have to do something you maybe don't want to do, to get the experience and come back a better player", the former Liverpool defender added.

Woodburn would likely not be short of options if Liverpool do make him available for loan.
 