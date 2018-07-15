XRegister
15/07/2018 - 22:03 BST

Chelsea Join Hunt For Manchester United Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

 




Chelsea are showing interest in Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.  

The Lazio midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Serie A side in recent months due to his displays in the Italian capital.




Manchester United, Juventus and PSG have continued to be linked with Milinkovic-Savic, while Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the situation.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are now also interested in a deal for the midfielder.
 


Lazio will demand a big fee to let Milinkovic-Savic leave, with a sum of €150m floated as the figure the Serie A outfit are looking for.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would be willing to smash their transfer record for Milinkovic-Savic.


But the Blues would receive a big influx of funds if they sell Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

The Belgian attacker has admitted it could be time for him to leave Stamford Bridge, with Real Madrid on his agenda.
 