06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/07/2018 - 12:19 BST

Chelsea Target Gonzalo Higuain Feels Backed Into Corner

 




Gonzalo Higuain feels he is being backed into a corner by Juventus, but is not opposed to moving to the Premier League, where Chelsea are keen.  

Juventus are looking to ship out the Argentina international striker following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.




Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is keen to take the former Napoli striker to Stamford Bridge and the Blues are expected to soon slap in a bid for his services.

Sarri may get his man if a deal can be agreed with Juventus as Higuain is not opposed to moving to the Premier League.
 


But, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the striker does believe Juventus are pushing him into a corner.

Juventus want to make sure they have offloaded Higuain before he is due to report back for pre-season training on 23rd July.


Due to turn 31 years old before the end of the year, Higuain scored 23 goals in all competitions for Juventus last season.

And since joining the Italian champions he has made a total of 105 appearances, scoring 55 goals.
 