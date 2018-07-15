XRegister
15/07/2018 - 21:08 BST

Daley Blind Not Boarding Manchester United Flight As Ajax Move Looms

 




Daley Blind is not on Manchester United's flight to Los Angeles as he closes in on a return to Ajax.  

The Dutch giants have agreed a fee with Manchester United for Blind and he will become the club's record signing when the deal is pushed through.




Manchester United are departing to the United States on their pre-season tour, but Blind is not at Manchester Airport to board the plane.

He is closing on finalising his return to Ajax and the Red Devils believe there is little point in him travelling to Los Angeles.
 


The 28-year-old left Ajax to answer Manchester United's call in 2014 and played a key role under Louis van Gaal.

Blind cost Manchester United a fee of £13,8m to sign from Ajax and the Red Devils will bank an initial £14.1m when he seals his return to the Netherlands.


He will depart Old Trafford having made 141 appearances for Manchester United.

Blind chipped in with six goals and ten assists.
 