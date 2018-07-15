XRegister
06 October 2016

15/07/2018 - 14:31 BST

Felipe Anderson Signing Real Statement of Intent – West Ham Supremo

 




West Ham United supremo David Sullivan thinks the club's signing of Felipe Anderson from Lazio is a statement of intent ahead of the new season.  

The Hammers have sealed the signing of the Brazilian attacking midfielder and he has become the club's record signing in the process.




Anderson is costing West Ham an initial £36m to sign from the Serie A club, but add-ons and bonuses mean the final total they pay could be as high as a whopping £41.5m.

Sullivan says that West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini was desperate to land Anderson and feels West Ham completing the transfer means they have sent out a big statement of intent.
 


"Felipe was a main target of the manager so we are delighted we’ve been able to bring him to the club", Sullivan told the club's official site.

"We’re very pleased with the business we’ve done so far and I hope the supporters are just as excited as we are about the squad we are building here at West Ham. 


"The deal sees us significantly break our transfer record and we feel it’s a real statement of intent", he added.

Anderson has put pen to paper on a four-year contract at the London Stadium.

The 25-year-old made a total of 177 appearances for Lazio during his time at the Serie A club.
 