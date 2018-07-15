XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/07/2018 - 11:42 BST

Football World Is Tough – Swedish Side’s Sporting Director As Club Beaten To Marcus Antonsson

 




Malmo beat Djurgarden to the signature of Marcus Antonsson from Leeds United, hijacking the deal late in the day.  

Antonsson had been frozen out of the first team picture at Leeds, despite a positive season in League One on loan at Blackburn Rovers; Antonsson helped Rovers to win promotion back to the Championship.




He completed a permanent move to Swedish champions Malmo on Saturday but, according to Swedish daily Sportbladet, Antonsson had been close to joining Djurgarden.

Djurgarden sporting director Bosse Andersson is not keen to comment on the matter, but noted the football world is tough.
 


"I have no reason to comment on it", Andersson said.

"It is a tough world we work in, for the rest I have no comment."


Antonsson made a total of 21 appearances for Leeds during his time at Elland Road, scoring three goals in the process.

The striker, who Leeds snapped up from Kalmar in the summer of 2016, has penned a contract until 2021 with Malmo and will play under former Whites boss Uwe Rosler at the Swedish outfit.
 