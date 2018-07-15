Former West Ham Star Jose Fonte Terminates Dalian Yifang Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Fonte has terminated his contract with Chinese club Dalian Yifang, the club he joined from West Ham United earlier this year.



The Portuguese centre-back made eight appearances in the Premier League with West Ham last season, but the Hammers agreed to sell him for a fee of £5m.











Fonte's time in China has not lasted long and after just seven appearances in the Chinese Super League and one in the Chinese FA Cup, he has agreed to terminate his contract with the club.



The 34-year-old was in action at the World Cup this summer, turning out in all four of Portugal's games.





Fonte departs Dalian Yifang with the club sitting inside the Chinese Super League relegation zone, in 15th spot.



The centre-back will now be free to look for another club.



Fonte wrote on his Instagram account: "My time at Dalian and the Chinese Super League comes to an end.



"I would like to say a big thank you to everyone I met and made friendships with along the way.



"It was an unforgettable experience.



"I am forever grateful to all Dalian fans and to the great country of China."



He moved into English football with Crystal Palace in 2007, before then heading to Southampton in 2010.



Southampton sold Fonte to West Ham in 2017 for £8m.

