It’s Not Allowed To Do That – Jurgen Klopp Firm On Liverpool Players’ Holidays

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed he has to tell many of his players to make sure they take longer holidays in the summer as they are desperate to get back to the club ahead of the new season.



The Reds have already started pre-season and have played friendly matches against Chester, Tranmere and Bury. They take on Blackburn Rovers on Thursday, before then jetting off for a tour of the United States.











But a number of Liverpool stars are not back yet and will report at a later date following their World Cup involvement.



Klopp admits that many players are desperate to get back early, but he is determined to make sure they have the right amount of time off ahead of a demanding Premier League season.





"The strange thing is in the summer break is that I always have to tell the players they need to have more holidays because they constantly want to be in immediately, but they cannot do it", Klopp told his club's official site.



"It’s not allowed they have two weeks off and then they start the English Premier League season, which is really long and demanding."



Liverpool are due to play Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Manchester United on their trip to the United States.



The Reds then have two further friendlies, with a trip to play Napoli and a visit from Torino, before they kick off their Premier League campaign at home against West Ham United on 12th August.

