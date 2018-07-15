Leeds United Supremo Andrea Radrizzani To Team Up With Ferdinando Napoli For Bari Investment

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani is set to team up with Ferdinando Napoli in a bid to buy Italian Serie B side Bari.



The Italian outfit need to raise €3m by 6pm Italian time on Monday to be able to book their place in Serie B next season.











Bari mayor Antonio Decaro has been brokering potential investment and has received a positive response from Radrizzani and Napoli, according to Bari Today.



Napoli, an engineer, is one of the founders of Edilportale, of which he is the president.





Edilportale is a web portal dedicated to the construction sector. It also includes a number of other portals and has offices in Bari, Milan and Dubai.



It is suggested that Radrizzani could take a 35 per cent shareholding, with Napoli also taking 35 per cent, while current president Cosmo Antonio Giancaspro would have 30 per cent.



The prospect of Radrizzani holding a shareholding in Bari could open up the possibility of co-operation between the Serie B club and Leeds.



Bari finished in seventh in Serie B last season.

