15/07/2018 - 22:40 BST

Leeds United Supremo Andrea Radrizzani To Team Up With Ferdinando Napoli For Bari Investment

 




Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani is set to team up with Ferdinando Napoli in a bid to buy Italian Serie B side Bari.  

The Italian outfit need to raise €3m by 6pm Italian time on Monday to be able to book their place in Serie B next season.




Bari mayor Antonio Decaro has been brokering potential investment and has received a positive response from Radrizzani and Napoli, according to Bari Today.

Napoli, an engineer, is one of the founders of Edilportale, of which he is the president.
 


Edilportale is a web portal dedicated to the construction sector. It also includes a number of other portals and has offices in Bari, Milan and Dubai.

It is suggested that Radrizzani could take a 35 per cent shareholding, with Napoli also taking 35 per cent, while current president Cosmo Antonio Giancaspro would have 30 per cent.


The prospect of Radrizzani holding a shareholding in Bari could open up the possibility of co-operation between the Serie B club and Leeds.

Bari finished in seventh in Serie B last season.
 