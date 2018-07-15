Leeds United Target Third Premier League Star, Could Become Permanent Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are looking to land an unnamed Premier League star on loan and the move could become permanent.



The Whites have already signed midfielder Lewis Baker on a season-long loan from Chelsea, while they are poised to complete the signing of goalkeeper Jamal Blackman from the same club on loan on Monday.











But Leeds are chasing the services of another Premier League star and the deal could be transformed into a permanent arrangement, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



It is unknown who Leeds are targeting, but the Whites are looking to step up their transfer activity as the new season looms ever closer.





Head coach Marcelo Bielsa was promised backing to reshape the squad before he took the role at Elland Road, but is focused on signing quality over quantity.



Leeds have already offloaded several players, with the latest exit being that of striker Marcus Antonsson to Swedish champions Malmo.



The Whites kick off their pre-season campaign at Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday before heading to York City on Thursday.



They start their Championship schedule at home against Stoke City on 5th August.

