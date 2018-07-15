Leeds United Yet To Receive Contact From Premier League Side Amid Midfielder Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have yet to receive an enquiry from Cardiff City over Ronaldo Vieira.



Neil Warnock's Premier League new boys have been linked with an £8m offer to take Vieira to Wales this summer.











Cardiff are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of life in the top flight and appear to be zeroing in on Vieira, who is considered to be one of Leeds' brightest talents.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have not had any contact yet from Cardiff over Vieira.





The Bluebirds could still get in touch and put a bid in for the midfielder.



Whether Leeds would be willing to sell Vieira this summer remains to be seen, but an £8m offer may focus minds at Elland Road.



Leeds have so far made just one signing this summer, taking Lewis Baker from Chelsea on a loan deal, while they are expected to sign Jamal Blackman from the same club, also on loan, soon.



It had been thought the Whites would back new head coach Marcelo Bielsa in the transfer market, but so far Leeds have yet to splash the cash.

