15/07/2018 - 11:27 BST

Porto Close To Locking Down Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham Target On New Contract

 




FC Porto are close to boosting their chances of keeping Moussa Marega, who has been linked with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, by locking him down to a new contract.  

The striker's performances for Porto in Portuguese football last season had a number of scouts drooling and the Estadio do Dragao outfit have been facing a fight to keep him.




However, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Marega is close to putting pen to paper on a new contract which will increase his release clause to €40m.

The Mali international will also receive a big pay rise as part of the new contract.
 


Porto will be hopeful the new deal means Marega's Premier League suitors abandon their pursuits, though the release clause means there is always the danger it could be activated.

Marega caught Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham's attention by scoring 22 goals in just 29 Portuguese league games last season.


His current contract with Porto runs until 2020.

Porto snapped Marega up in 2016.
 