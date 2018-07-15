Tick Tock – Chelsea Lodge Enquiry For Serie A Star Whose Release Clause Expires In Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are exploring a deal to sign former Liverpool winger Suso from AC Milan as they prepare for a possible Eden Hazard exit.



Hazard has sent out a come-and-get-me message to Real Madrid as he looks to become the man to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu.











Chelsea are looking at their options as they at least consider the possibility of life without Hazard.



According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Chelsea have made an enquiry for Suso, but are up against a ticking clock if they want to activate his release clause.





Suso has a €38m release clause in his deal at AC Milan, but it expires at midnight tonight.



If Chelsea want to activate the clause they will need to act quickly, or face having to agree a fee with AC Milan.



The 24-year-old made 35 appearances in Serie A last season, chipping in with six goals and ten assists for the Rossoneri.



Suso has made 14 Premier League appearances from his time at Liverpool.

