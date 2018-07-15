Turkish Giants Kick Off Push To Sign West Ham Star, Contact Established

Follow @insidefutbol





Turkish giants Besiktas have established contact in a bid to sign West Ham United hitman Javier Hernandez.



The Black Eagles could be set to let striker Alvaro Negredo leave this summer, with the 32-year-old having proposals on his table from the United States and Mexico, while clubs from Spain have also been showing interest.











Besiktas are already thinking about replacements and West Ham's Hernandez is firmly on the club's radar.



According to Turkish daily Gunes, Besiktas have now made contact over signing the Mexican in the current transfer window.





West Ham are splashing the cash this summer as they look to bolster their squad and it remains to be seen if they would turn down a bid for Hernandez.



Now 30 years old, Hernandez was in action at the World Cup this summer for Mexico and scored once in four games, along with providing an assist.



He struggled for minutes at West Ham towards the end of last season and scored just once in his final seven Premier League appearances.



Hernandez's deal at the London Stadium runs until 2020.

