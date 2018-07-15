XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/07/2018 - 15:54 BST

Turkish Giants Kick Off Push To Sign West Ham Star, Contact Established

 




Turkish giants Besiktas have established contact in a bid to sign West Ham United hitman Javier Hernandez.  

The Black Eagles could be set to let striker Alvaro Negredo leave this summer, with the 32-year-old having proposals on his table from the United States and Mexico, while clubs from Spain have also been showing interest.




Besiktas are already thinking about replacements and West Ham's Hernandez is firmly on the club's radar.

According to Turkish daily Gunes, Besiktas have now made contact over signing the Mexican in the current transfer window.
 


West Ham are splashing the cash this summer as they look to bolster their squad and it remains to be seen if they would turn down a bid for Hernandez.

Now 30 years old, Hernandez was in action at the World Cup this summer for Mexico and scored once in four games, along with providing an assist.


He struggled for minutes at West Ham towards the end of last season and scored just once in his final seven Premier League appearances.

Hernandez's deal at the London Stadium runs until 2020.
 