06 October 2016

16/07/2018 - 12:08 BST

Claim From Italy: Juventus Beat Arsenal and Real Madrid To South American Teen Talent

 




Juventus have seen off competition from Arsenal and Real Madrid to win the race for Venezuelan talent Christian Makoun, it has been claimed.  

The 18-year-old has been tipped for big things and shone in the FIFA U-20 World Cup, further boosting his fledgling reputation.




Juventus have pressed the accelerator and won the race for Makoun, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

It is claimed the Italian champions beat off competition from Arsenal and Real Madrid for the midfielder.
 


Juventus are now set to slot the talent into their youth set-up.

Makoun has a Belgian passport through his father, something which will be a benefit as he takes his first steps into European football.


He came through the youth ranks at the Secasports academy and has turned out for Deportivo Tachira and Zamora FC in his homeland.

His father, Bayoi Makoun, was a Cameroonian footballer who turned out for Venezuelan side Carabobo in the 1990s.
 