06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/07/2018 - 13:21 BST

Everton and Liverpool Linked Hakim Ziyech Calm On Future Amid Transfer Speculation

 




Hakim Ziyech, who has been linked with Everton and Liverpool, insists he is happy at Ajax as things stand and is focused on doing well for the Dutch giants.  

The attacking midfielder had seemed set to join Italian giants Roma, but the Giallorossi's interest appears to have cooled and now Ziyech's future is up in the air.




He is heading back to Ajax after his holidays and insists that he is in no rush to leave the club and never said goodbye to the Amsterdam giants.

"I think it's great to be with Ajax again", Ziyech told Dutch broadcaster NOS.
 


"It is always fun to play football again.

"I did not say goodbye to the club at all."


Ziyech, who has been linked with Merseyside giants Everton and Liverpool, insists he is not worried about the fact he has not yet moved away from Ajax and will be happy to turn out for the club in the Champions League qualifiers.

"I expressed my wish, that's all I did.

"I have not prejudged things.

"I will always give everything for Ajax.

"And if I am not away then I will play in the Champions League matches.

"I do not worry about it at all.

"I am here now and I am focusing on Ajax."

Ajax enter the Champions League at the second qualifying round and will face Austrian side Sturm Graz over two legs, with the first leg taking place on 25th July.
 