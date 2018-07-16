Everyone Thinks He Could Follow Maurizio Sarri – Agent of Juventus Defender On Chelsea Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Daniele Rugani's agent acknowledges that many people believe his client can follow Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea, however stressed that Juventus have always been keen to keep him.



The centre-back has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea, with the Blues claimed to have signalled to Juventus how much they are prepared to pay, while a contract has also been prepared for Rugani.











Rugani played under Sarri at Empoli and the new Chelsea boss was linked with wanting him at Napoli during his time in charge of the southern Italian club.



Agent Davide Torchia has heard the chatter, but insists Juventus have so far shown no interest in selling his client and Rugani is not pushing to leave Turin.





He told Italian radio station Radio Crc: "I am happy for Sarri because no one believed he could get there and instead here he is coaching Chelsea and it is a great victory for everyone, even for Napoli that was fundamental.



"Then, given the esteem for Rugani, everyone thinks he can follow him at Chelsea.



"But it must be considered that Juventus did not accept any negotiations in the past, neither with Napoli nor with other teams, and have always expressed the will to keep the player and today the will has not changed.



"And Rugani, has not expressed a willingness to go elsewhere, but he also said that if there was to be a request then it would be heard because football is about respect", Torchia added.



Juventus have long counted on Rugani as a future defensive star.



The 23-year-old made 22 appearances in Serie A for Juventus last season as the Bianconeri retained the Italian title.



His contract with Juventus has a further three years left to run.

