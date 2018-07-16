XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2018 - 17:30 BST

Leeds United Loan Gives Me Better Chance To Make It At Chelsea – Jamal Blackman

 




Leeds United new boy Jamal Blackman has revealed that going away from Chelsea to gather first team experience has always been a goal for him as he believes that it will give him the chance to push for a spot at the London-based club in the future.

The 24-year-old joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal on Monday, thus becoming the second player this summer to move from Stamford Bridge to Elland Road, after Lewis Baker.




The move is the 24-year-old's fifth loan spell since he became a senior professional at Chelsea.

Blackman considers loan spells a huge part of his success and insists that he needs first team experience to make sure that he keeps his case ready for a push to the Chelsea team.
 


“That was the aim, to get out and get as much experience as possible”, Blackman was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“The more experience you have the more chance you have to push and be part of the first team [at Chelsea].”


The Whites decided to go for Blackman after they missed out on other goalkeeping targets Angus Gunn and David Stockdale.

There is no purchase option in the loan.
 