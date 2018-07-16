Leeds United Loan Gives Me Better Chance To Make It At Chelsea – Jamal Blackman

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Jamal Blackman has revealed that going away from Chelsea to gather first team experience has always been a goal for him as he believes that it will give him the chance to push for a spot at the London-based club in the future.



The 24-year-old joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal on Monday, thus becoming the second player this summer to move from Stamford Bridge to Elland Road, after Lewis Baker.











The move is the 24-year-old's fifth loan spell since he became a senior professional at Chelsea.



Blackman considers loan spells a huge part of his success and insists that he needs first team experience to make sure that he keeps his case ready for a push to the Chelsea team.





“That was the aim, to get out and get as much experience as possible”, Blackman was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“The more experience you have the more chance you have to push and be part of the first team [at Chelsea].”



The Whites decided to go for Blackman after they missed out on other goalkeeping targets Angus Gunn and David Stockdale.



There is no purchase option in the loan.

