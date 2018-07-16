Maurizio Sarri Excited At Locking Horns With Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has admited that it will be exciting for him to play against renowned managers such as Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League.



The Pensioners announced the appointment of the 59-year-old as their new manager last week, replacing Antonio Conte, with whom they won the Premier League in 2017 and the FA Cup in 2018.











In an exclusive interview with the London-based club's official TV channel, the former Napoli coach said that England is where probably the most important managers of Europe ply their trade.



And therefore for Sarri it is important to be there and try to outwit them.





“All the most important coaches are working in the Premier League. The most important in Europe. In the world maybe", Sarri said.



"For me it will be very exciting to play against Guardiola, Pochettino, Mourinho, Klopp and the others.



"Guardiola is a friend.”



Sarri's contract with Chelsea forbids the English giants from activating the release clause of any Napoli players as long as he is in charge, it has been claimed in Italy



The coach has a contract with Chelsea that will keep him at the club until at least the summer of 2021.

