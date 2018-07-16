Roma Sporting Director Receives Phone Calls From Chelsea and Liverpool, Goalkeeper Auction Looms

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma sporting director Monchi has received phone calls from Chelsea and Liverpool, with the Premier League pair telling the deal-maker they want goalkeeper Alisson.



The scramble for the Brazilian's services is due to heat up over the coming weeks and at present Liverpool are in pole position.











Monchi has so far claimed he has received no offers for Alisson, but now that has changed, according to Italian daily Il Romanista.



The sporting director has received calls from Chelsea and Liverpool, while the Reds have put in a bid of €65m plus bonuses, to get to over €70m.





Liverpool are looking to close the deal quickly, but Roma see the potential benefits of waiting.



Chelsea are not yet in a position to bid for Alisson, but if Thibaut Courtois leaves they will need a new goalkeeper.



And the sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid would also send cash flooding into the coffers at Stamford Bridge.



Roma are aware of Chelsea's situation and may hold firm on Alisson in the hopes that a transfer auction between Liverpool and the Blues breaks out.

