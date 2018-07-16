Serie A Side Lodge Enquiry For Out-of-favour Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A side Udinese have made an enquiry for out-of-favour Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic.



The winger has struggled to win over Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and the Reds have been looking to offload him in recent transfer windows.











Markovic joined Belgian giants Anderlecht on loan in the January transfer window earlier this year.



He made eight appearances in Belgium, scoring once, and could be on the move away from Liverpool this summer.





Udinese have made an enquiry about Markovic, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, as they consider launching a bid to sign the 24-year-old.



Markovic also has interest from Spain, as clubs look at taking him away from Anfield.



The winger has now entered the final 12 months of his contract with Liverpool and it is unclear how much the Reds will be looking for to let him go this summer.



In total, Markovic has made 34 appearances for Liverpool, scoring three goals in the process.

