06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/07/2018 - 22:05 BST

Still Annoyed – Chelsea Block Midfielder’s Fiorentina Move, Mohamed Salah Episode Not Forgotten

 




Chelsea have stopped Fiorentina from signing Mario Pasalic as they are still unhappy with La Viola's conduct with regards to Mohamed Salah.  

The Serie A side had been hoping to snap up Pasalic and reached an agreement with the player's agent.




It looked like the Chelsea midfielder would be joining Fiorentina, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Blues blocked the move.

Chelsea are claimed to still be unhappy with Fiorentina, who complained to FIFA in 2015, alleging breach of contract after the Blues allowed Salah to join Roma on loan; the Egyptian's loan with Fiorentina had a further year left to run.
 


As such, Pasalic will not be joining Fiorentina and is now expected to sign for Atalanta.

Chelsea enjoy good relations with Atalanta and are prepared to sell him to the Italian side.


Pasalic had been cool on signing for Atalanta, but a phone call from coach Gian Piero Gasperini convinced the player of his role in the side and broke down his resistance.

The 23-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Hajduk Split in 2014, spent the whole of last season in Russia with Spartak Moscow.
 