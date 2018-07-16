Tottenham Hotspur Defender Comments On Future Amid Exit Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Toby Alderweireld is expecting to start back at Tottenham Hotspur after his summer break, despite being linked with a move away from White Hart Lane.



The Belgian was increasingly frozen out of the team last season by Mauricio Pochettino amid speculation he would be leaving in the summer.











Alderweireld has not been the subject of concrete bids yet though and the defender admits as things stand he will be back reporting for duty at Spurs.



The centre-back was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: "I still have to talk with my agent, but at the moment I am assuming that I will start training with Spurs after my holidays."





Alderweireld was in action at the World Cup in Russia until the final weekend of the competition as Roberto Martinez's men finished third.



He had been linked with Manchester United, but the Red Devils appear to be focusing their efforts on Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.



The Belgian made just 14 appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham last season.



His contract at White Hart Lane runs until 2019, but Spurs can extend it by a further year.



If they do so however, a £25m release clause will kick in.

