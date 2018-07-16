We Needed This – West Ham Star On New Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku believes that the club's new signings were what the Hammers needed and the effort from the rest of the team will be to put them in the best possible condition so that they can show their best.



The signing of Felipe Anderson from Lazio for a club record fee made it seven for new manager Manuel Pelegrini, who is looking to take the team to a higher level after a disappointing finish last term.











Like most players, the signings excite the 24-year-old, who believes that the new arrivals will help the Hammers immensely next season.



The effort also has to be there from the senior players, Masuaku believes, who will have to ensure that the best possible environment is provided.





“The new players bring an addition and a plus to the team, and I think it is what we needed. We all try to put them in the best condition, so they can show their best and what they are capable of", Masuaku told his club's official website.



Heaping praise on the manager, the former French Under-19 international said that he is one of the biggest names in the club's history and will of course take West Ham to the next level.



“For everyone it is an exciting time.



"Every player wants to show their best – this manager is one of the biggest and I think he can take us to the next level.”



West Ham begin their Premier League campaign with an away fixture against Liverpool on 12th August.

