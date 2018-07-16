XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2018 - 15:52 BST

We Needed This – West Ham Star On New Signings

 




West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku believes that the club's new signings were what the Hammers needed and the effort from the rest of the team will be to put them in the best possible condition so that they can show their best.

The signing of Felipe Anderson from Lazio for a club record fee made it seven for new manager Manuel Pelegrini, who is looking to take the team to a higher level after a disappointing finish last term.




Like most players, the signings excite the 24-year-old, who believes that the new arrivals will help the Hammers immensely next season.

The effort also has to be there from the senior players, Masuaku believes, who will have to ensure that the best possible environment is provided.
 


“The new players bring an addition and a plus to the team, and I think it is what we needed. We all try to put them in the best condition, so they can show their best and what they are capable of", Masuaku told his club's official website.

Heaping praise on the manager, the former French Under-19 international said that he is one of the biggest names in the club's history and will of course take West Ham to the next level.


“For everyone it is an exciting time.

"Every player wants to show their best – this manager is one of the biggest and I think he can take us to the next level.”

West Ham begin their Premier League campaign with an away fixture against Liverpool on 12th August.
 