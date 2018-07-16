West Brom Where I Want To Be – Leeds United Target Kyle Bartley On Joining Baggies

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom have confirmed the signing of Leeds United target Kyle Bartley from Swansea City.



The centre-back is thought to have cost the Baggies an initial £4m to sign and will strengthen the squad's defensive options ahead of a campaign they hope will result in an instant return to the Premier League.











Bartley has put pen to paper to a three-year contract with West Brom and has already trained with his new team-mates.



The defender had a positive loan spell in the Championship at Leeds in the 2016/17 campaign and the Whites looked to sign him from Swansea earlier this summer.





But Leeds' interest did not progress and West Brom acted quickly to make sure Bartley is playing his football at the Hawthorns in the coming season.



Bartley insists that after he spoke to West Brom boss Darren Moore then he was convinced that joining West Brom was the right thing to do.



And the centre-back is looking to hit the ground running.



"After speaking with Darren I knew this was the place I wanted to be", Bartley told the club's official site.



"He let me know his ideas for the season and the next few years, his ambitions for the club and he told me about the fan base and the facilities.



"I’m hoping to be involved quickly", the defender added.



Bartley could be involved for West Brom in a friendly against Aberdeen on Friday.



West Brom are due to visit Leeds in March.

