Wigan Athletic Boss Relishing Rangers Friendly Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook insists that his side's friendly against Rangers will be "cracker" for everyone associated with the club after they come back from their training camp at La Cala.



The Latics are scheduled to play three pre-season games with the last one among them being the one against Scottish giants Rangers.











Prior to that though they will spend time at the La Cala resort, a place that was used by Rangers last month for their pre-season camp.



Gerrard's men in fact spent ten days at the camp near Marbella as they continued with their preparation for the new season.





And now as Cook prepares to take his team to the same place, he insists that besides this training camp his team are also looking forward to their games against Chesterfield when they come back and also against Rangers on 29th July.



“The lads are now off to La Cala for another training camp", Cook was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“It’ll be great to get away… I was going to say for some warm weather training, but we haven’t really had any bad weather here!



“That’ll be a good break and we’ve got a couple more fixtures when we’re back against Chesterfield and then Rangers, which is a cracker for everyone."



Wigan will begin their campaign a week after the Rangers game on 4th August against Sheffield Wednesday.

