XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2018 - 21:51 BST

Wigan Athletic Boss Relishing Rangers Friendly Test

 




Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook insists that his side's friendly against Rangers will be "cracker" for everyone associated with the club after they come back from their training camp at La Cala.

The Latics are scheduled to play three pre-season games with the last one among them being the one against Scottish giants Rangers.




Prior to that though they will spend time at the La Cala resort, a place that was used by Rangers last month for their pre-season camp.

Gerrard's men in fact spent ten days at the camp near Marbella as they continued with their preparation for the new season.
 


And now as Cook prepares to take his team to the same place, he insists that besides this training camp his team are also looking forward to their games against Chesterfield when they come back and also against Rangers on 29th July.

“The lads are now off to La Cala for another training camp", Cook was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.


“It’ll be great to get away… I was going to say for some warm weather training, but we haven’t really had any bad weather here!

“That’ll be a good break and we’ve got a couple more fixtures when we’re back against Chesterfield and then Rangers, which is a cracker for everyone."

Wigan will begin their campaign a week after the Rangers game on 4th August against Sheffield Wednesday.
 