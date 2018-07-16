Wolves Closer To Landing Everton Target Joao Mario As Super Agent Swings Into Action

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers are closer to the signature of Everton target Joao Mario, who does not want to return to Italy.



Mario is on the books at Italian giants Inter, but spent the second half of last season on loan in the Premier League at West Ham United.











He has been tipped to quit the San Siro this summer and recently turned down the chance to move to Bournemouth.



The midfielder has other options with Everton keen to take him on a straight loan deal, something though which does not suit Inter, who want a permanent exit.





And that may happen as, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Mario is closer to a move to Wolves.



Inter are speaking with super agent Jorge Mendes and want to sell Mario to bring in cash.



The Nerazzurri are chasing several players, but also have an eye on financial fair play and making sure they balance the books.



It is claimed Mendes has proposed Inter sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria, further raising the need for funds to be brought in at the San Siro.

