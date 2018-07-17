AC Milan Hierarchy In London For Talks With Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are trying to convince Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata to consider joining the Rossoneri during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Morata struggled during his first season in England with Chelsea following his club record move from Real Madrid last summer and is considering leaving the west London club.











With Chelsea in the market for strikers, Morata is keen on a return to Italy, where he spent two quality seasons at Juventus, and the Bianconeri were also interested in taking him back to Turin.



However, there is set to be more Italian interest in the Spaniard this summer as it has been claimed AC Milan are still keen on taking him to the San Siro in the ongoing window.





According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, AC Milan managing director Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli are in London to meet the striker and his representatives.



The Rossoneri hierarchy are trying to convince the striker to consider their offer and return to Italy but this time with AC Milan and not Juventus.



The Serie A giants are keen to get a nod from Morata and his camp before opening negotiations with Chelsea.



The striker has expressed an interest in considering the offer from AC Milan and is more than a keen on a return to Serie A.

