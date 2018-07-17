XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2018 - 11:27 BST

Agents of Chelsea and Liverpool Target Alisson In London For Talks With Interested Parties

 




The representatives of Chelsea and Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson are in London to study offers from his Premier League suitors before returning to the negotiating table with Roma.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is a wanted man this summer as clubs across Europe look to snare him away from the Stadio Olimpico during the ongoing transfer window.




Alisson has agreed terms with Real Madrid and has been more interested in a move to the Spanish capital, but the European champions are not keen to match Roma’s asking price for the goalkeeper.

This situation has opened up the field for his Premier League suitors as Liverpool look to press the accelerator in the chase for the Brazilian and even Chelsea are considering entering the race.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, his entourage are in London at the moment and are hopeful of getting the right kind of offer before they return to Italy for talks with Roma.

His representatives are expected to conduct further talks with Alisson’s suitors from the Premier League and are keen to study all offers on their table.


They will be in the Italian capital on Wednesday for discussions with Roma and want to take a definitive offer from one of his Premier League suitors to the negotiating table with the Serie A giants.

Alisson has been keen on a move to Real Madrid but it seems the Brazilian could be on his way to England this summer.
 