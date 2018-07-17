Agents of Chelsea and Liverpool Target Alisson In London For Talks With Interested Parties

Follow @insidefutbol





The representatives of Chelsea and Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson are in London to study offers from his Premier League suitors before returning to the negotiating table with Roma.



The 25-year-old goalkeeper is a wanted man this summer as clubs across Europe look to snare him away from the Stadio Olimpico during the ongoing transfer window.











Alisson has agreed terms with Real Madrid and has been more interested in a move to the Spanish capital, but the European champions are not keen to match Roma’s asking price for the goalkeeper.



This situation has opened up the field for his Premier League suitors as Liverpool look to press the accelerator in the chase for the Brazilian and even Chelsea are considering entering the race.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, his entourage are in London at the moment and are hopeful of getting the right kind of offer before they return to Italy for talks with Roma.



His representatives are expected to conduct further talks with Alisson’s suitors from the Premier League and are keen to study all offers on their table.



They will be in the Italian capital on Wednesday for discussions with Roma and want to take a definitive offer from one of his Premier League suitors to the negotiating table with the Serie A giants.



Alisson has been keen on a move to Real Madrid but it seems the Brazilian could be on his way to England this summer.

