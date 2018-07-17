Argentine Giants Slap In Offer For Everton And West Ham Target Yerry Mina

Follow @insidefutbol





Boca Juniors have tabled a bid for Barcelona centre-back Yerry Mina, who has also been a target for Everton, Leicester City and West Ham.



Barcelona have decided to sell the defender, six months after signing him from Palmeiras, despite his strong showing in the World Cup for Colombia.











Ernesto Valverde doesn’t see him as part of his plans and after Barcelona signed Clement Lenglet from Sevilla, Mina is almost certain to leave the club this summer.



Everton, Leicester and West Ham are interested in signing Mina and have reportedly tabled bids for the defender but it seems he could also return to South America this summer.





According to Sky Italia, Argentina giants Boca Juniors have put in a bid to sign the defender on a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.



The Argentinian giants have offered a high loan fee of around €5m and have set €11m as the figure they would pay if they trigger to proposed option to sign him on a permanent deal.



They have also prepared a contract for the player with a €30m release clause and will wait until tomorrow afternoon to get a definitive answer from Barcelona.



Boca Juniors are prepared to move on to other targets if Barcelona reject their bid for Mina.

