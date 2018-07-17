XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/07/2018 - 13:25 BST

Atalanta Agree Deal With Chelsea For Midfielder

 




Atalanta have reached an agreement with Chelsea for a proposed move for midfielder Mario Pasalic and the deal is expected to go through this week.

The Serie A side have been interested in signing the player, who was initially reluctant to join Atalanta during the ongoing summer transfer window.




However, a personal phone call from Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has reportedly done the trick and he said yes to a move to Bergamo from the Blues.

Atalanta made quick progress in negotiations with Chelsea and it has been claimed that a deal is in place for Pasalic to move to Italy this summer.
 


According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Atalanta have found an agreement with Chelsea for Pasalic to join the club on an initial loan move with the Serie A side reserving an option to sign him.

The two clubs have agreed to set the price for the option to make the move permanent at around €15m and Pasalic is expected to travel to Italy this week to complete the formalities of the switch.


Fiorentina were also interest in the midfielder but Chelsea reportedly blocked the negotiations because of a long standing feud with the Serie A giants.

Pasalic, who spent last season on loan at Spartak Moscow, joined Chelsea from Hajduk Split in 2014.
 