06 October 2016

17/07/2018 - 22:24 BST

Bolton Wanderers Showing Interest In Serie B Defender

 




Bolton Wanderers are chasing the services of Brescia defender Felipe Curcio.

The Trotters have their eye on making additions to their squad this summer as they look to kick on after surviving in the Championship last season.




Italy may provide a reinforcement for the Trotters as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they are showing interest in signing Curcio.

The left-back is on the books at Serie B side Brescia, a club owned by former Leeds United president Massimo Cellino.
 


He only joined Brescia in January and made 17 Serie B appearances for the club, providing three assists.

The defender was born in Brazil, but holds an Italian passport, which would smooth his passage to Bolton.


It remains to be seen exactly what deal Cellino would be looking for to let Curcio depart so soon after signing him.

Curcio signed a contract running until the summer of 2020 with Brescia upon joining.
 