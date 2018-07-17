Chelsea Have Edge Over Serie A Giants In Race To Land Gonzalo Higuain

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have their noses ahead in the transfer race for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain despite interest shown by AC Milan.



The 30-year-old striker's future at Juventus has come under the scanner since the big money arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last week.











Juventus are interested in selling one of their top stars to balance the books and Higuain is the player the Italian champions are prepared to sacrifice this summer.



Maurizio Sarri is keen to reunite with his former Napoli hitman at Chelsea and the Blues are exploring talks with Juventus to take the striker to west London this summer.





AC Milan have also been considering signing the Juventus star, but according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Chelsea have the edge in the race to land the Argentina international at the moment.



They are in constant touch with the player’s entourage and it has been claimed the outlines of an agreement are in place between the Argentine and Chelsea for a switch this summer.



Higuain is believed to be excited about the idea of playing under Sarri again and is looking forward to a possible move to England this summer.



A potential swap involving Alvaro Morata moving to Juventus has been mooted as a possible route for the striker to join the Blues.

