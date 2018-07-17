Chelsea Have Timeframe In Mind To Complete Daniele Rugani Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are looking to close out a deal for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani before their first pre-season game on Monday.



The 23-year-old centre-back is high on Maurizio Sarri’s wishlist this summer and Chelsea have been in talks with Juventus in recent weeks with a view to a final agreement.











More negotiations between the two clubs are expected to take place over the next few days and a fresh meeting has been scheduled with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici in Milan between today and Wednesday.



The talks for Rugani’s transfer are expected to enter the final stretch and Chelsea are looking to get the deal over the line with Juventus by the end of the week.





According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, the final agreement between the two clubs is expected to be around £45m for Rugani’s move to the west London outfit.



Chelsea have already thrashed out personal terms on a contract with the defender for around £4m per season and are now looking to close out the agreement with Juventus.



The Blues want to get the deal over the line before Friday so that Rugani can travel to England, undergo a medical and complete the formalities of the transfer over the weekend.



Sarri is keen to see Rugani join the Chelsea squad before their first pre-season game against Perth Glory next Monday.

