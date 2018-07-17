XRegister
06 October 2016

17/07/2018 - 11:52 BST

Chelsea In Pole Position For Russia World Cup Star Despite Monaco’s Bid

 




Chelsea remain in pole position to sign CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin despite Monaco making a bid for the player.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder caught the attention of many clubs during Russia’s run to the quarter-finals of the just concluded World Cup.




Golovin has been on the radar of a few top clubs in Europe, with Juventus showing major interest in the player but for the moment he is not a priority target for the Italian champions.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev recently confirmed that his club are also interested in Golovin and they are waiting to hear from CSKA after tabling a good offer for the midfielder.
 


But according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Chelsea are still ahead in the transfer chase for the Russian despite Monaco approaching CSKA for the midfielder in the ongoing window.

Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the player and Roman Abramovich’s good relationship with the CSKA hierarchy has tilted the balance towards the west London club.


The Blues are confident of reaching an agreement over a fee with CSKA and convincing Golovin to move to England this summer.

Vasilyev has already stated that Monaco are the right kind of club for Golovin to join as this stage of his career but it seems Chelsea remain a convincing suitor for the midfielder.
 