06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/07/2018 - 11:18 BST

Chelsea Star Yet To Agree Personal Terms With Serie A Outfit

 




Sassuolo are still waiting to reach a definitive agreement with Jeremie Boga after thrashing out a deal for his transfer with Chelsea.

A product of the Chelsea academy, the 21-year-old midfielder has only made one senior appearance for the club and is not in the plans of the west Londoners going forward.




Sassuolo were initially interested in signing him on loan but Boga had made it clear that after having loan spells at a number of clubs he is keen on a more definitive plan for his future this summer.

And it has been claimed that Chelsea are prepared to sell the midfielder and they have reached an agreement with Sassuolo for a fee of around €3m with the Serie A outfit.
 


However, the deal is not over the line as according to Sky Italia, the Italian club are still in negotiations with the player and his representatives over personal terms.

Boga is prepared to move to Italy but both parties are yet to find a final agreement for the transfer.


However, the deal is expected to go through and the 21-year-old is set to leave Chelsea on a permanent transfer and ply his trade in the top tier of Italian football.

He had loan spells at Granada, Stade Rennes and Birmingham City.
 