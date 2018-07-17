XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/07/2018 - 12:03 BST

Claim From France: Chelsea Identify Thibaut Courtois Asking Price

 




Chelsea have slapped a steep asking price on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is wanted by Real Madrid this summer, it has been claimed.

Real Madrid have been in touch with Chelsea to sign the Belgian goalkeeper, who has entered the final year of his contract with the west London club this summer.




With Roma’s demands for Alisson deemed excessive, the European champions are eyeing a move for Courtois and the goalkeeper is keen to return to the Spanish capital, where he had a spell at Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos are believed to be preparing a bid for the World Cup’s Golden Glove winner and are claimed to be close to tabling an offer of around €35m with Chelsea.
 


However, Chelsea are expected to reject the initial offer as according to French broadcaster Canal+, they are eyeing earning around €50m from his sale.

Courtois has so far rejected signing a new contract with Chelsea and despite being in his final year, the club are not keen to sell him for a low transfer fee.


Chelsea are also working on finding a replacement for Courtois but are prepared to fight hard to get the best price for the Belgian this summer.

The goalkeeper has never hidden his desire to return to Madrid, where his young family resides.
 