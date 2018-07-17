He’s Got Nice Left Leg – Rangers Youngster Catches Assistant’s Eye

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has lavished praise on young winger Glenn Middleton and believes he is a talent to look out for at Ibrox.



The 18-year-old winger has been part of Rangers’ pre-season preparations and made his senior debut for the club when he came on as a substitute against FC Shkupi last week in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier.











The Scotland Under-21 international has caught the eye of Steven Gerrard and his coaching staff at Rangers during pre-season and McAllister admits the youngster has continued to show the glimpses of his talent over the summer.



The Rangers assistant feels Middleton has the talent to take forward Scotland’s tradition of producing qualify wingers and is keen to see him continue to progress in the years to come.





He indicated that the 18-year-old has the talent to make a name for himself at Ibrox in the future.



Asked about Middleton’s impact, McAllister told Rangers TV: “Right from day one, he caught the eye.



“He went to Spain with us, continued to progress and impress. We saw glimpses.



“He is a young player with power, pace, which is a big asset in today’s football and he has a nice left leg as well.



“Knowing Rangers over the years, people who can play in wide areas can win the hearts of people in Scotland.



“We are known for producing wingers over the years and there is always something special when you see somebody in a wide area, just bursting past a defender and whipping a cross in.”



The Scot continued: “He has done very well and he just needs to build on what he is doing, continue his progress and listen to the advice of the coaches and the manager.



“We have got a player there.”



It remains to be seen whether Middleton can make enough of an impact to remain part of Gerrard’s squad when the season begins properly next month.