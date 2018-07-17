Inter Take Transfer Decision On Manchester United Linked Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have decided against considering any offers for Ivan Perisic, who has again been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, according to Sky Italia.



Despite Croatia’s defeat in the final of the World Cup against France, Perisic exited the tournament with his reputation enhanced.











The winger was at the heart of Croatia’s creative force during the latter stages of the tournament and even scored a brilliant goal in the final to equalise against the eventual champions.



The Croat is back on the radar of top clubs and following failing to sign him last summer, there are suggestions Manchester United are again considering taking him to Old Trafford.





But they are going to face an even more determined Inter if they make a move as it has been claimed that the club are not considering selling him in the ongoing window.



While Inter were more open to letting him go last summer, their stance is completely difference this time and they are not planning to entertain any offers for the winger.



Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has been left enthused by Perisic’s showing in the World Cup and want to keep working with him at the San Siro next season.



Therefore, a decision has been made and from Inter’s point of view, Perisic is not available in the market.

