06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/07/2018 - 22:01 BST

It Will Be Brilliant – Liverpool Star Relishing USA Trip

 




Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson believes that the club's pre-season trip to the United States will get them in good shape for the start of the season.

The Reds will be competing in the International Champions Cup and have three big games coming up against Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Manchester United in Charlotte, New Jersey, and Michigan, respectively.




Robertson, for whom the trip will be a whole new experience as he has never been to America before, is looking forward to playing before the brilliant and packed stadiums in the USA.

The left-back is of the opinion that training in the heat and the three big games will be massive and it will prepare Liverpool for the upcoming season that gets under way from 11th August.
 


Robertson told the club's official website: "It'll be something new for me, I've never been to America.

"I'm looking forward to it, we've got three big games over there and I'm sure the stadiums will be packed and it'll be brilliant.


"We've got games over here first, so we'll concentrate on them and get our fitness up and then in America we'll probably turn it up a bit.

"Three big games and I'm sure the training in the heat will be big for us and then we're not that far away from the start of the season."

Robertson nailed down the left-back spot for Liverpool last season and will want to make sure he continues to impress on tour.
 