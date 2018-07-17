XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/07/2018 - 19:24 BST

Leeds United Custodian Welcomes Competition From Jamal Blackman

 




Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell believes that it is good for a team to have two first-choice goalkeepers as it will give rise to a nice competitive atmosphere at Elland Road.

The Whites have brought in Jamal Blackman on-loan from Chelsea to provide competition to Peacock-Farrell, who established himself as the number one towards the end of last season.




Peacock-Farrell knows better than anyone else that Blackman hasn't arrived at the club to warm the bench and will obviously challenge him for a place in the starting eleven.

The 21-year-old though insists that the prospect of being challenged doesn't bother him that much. Instead he welcomes Blackman and looks forward to a nice and healthy competition for the entire course of next season.
 


"All Championship clubs always need at least two first choice goalkeepers now and that's how it is", Peacock-Farrell told his club's official channel. 

"I think me and Jamal – he is coming here to play games, but I'm here as well and I want to be playing games so the competition is going to be there and it's going to be nice and healthy competition for the whole season."


Felix Wiedwald started last season as the number one but lost his place towards the business end of the season after a disappointing performances.

After his departure for Eintracht Frankfurt earlier in the summer Marcelo Bielsa's side have been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper with Angus Gunn and David Stockdale being initially linked.
 