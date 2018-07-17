XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2018 - 12:08 BST

Leeds United Target Matej Vydra Not Desperate To Leave Derby County

 




Leeds United target Matej Vydra is not desperate leave Derby County this summer and wants a significant raise in his wages if he is to exit the club.

Vydra has been on Leeds’ radar as one of their top attacking targets and they have been mooted as being willing to pay the £11m Derby want.




However, Leeds have balked at the wage demands of the Czech and are keen to see him lower his financial expectations before trying to get the deal over the line.

Vydra is claimed to be asking for in excess of a £50,000 per week contract and for the moment Leeds are not willing to match those figures in order to take him to Elland Road.
 


And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the saga is expected to rumble on as Vydra is not angling for a move away from the Rams at the moment.

The Czech is not desperate to leave Derby and the proposed contract from Leeds is claimed to be close to what he is currently earning at Pride Park.


Therefore, Vydra is keen to get a significant raise if he is to leave the Championship club this summer and is prepared to play the waiting game.

Derby need to recoup some money from the market to meet the Championship’s Financial Fair Play rules and are believed to be keen to sell Vydra, who scored 21 league goals last season.
 