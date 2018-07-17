Leeds United Target Matej Vydra Not Desperate To Leave Derby County

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Matej Vydra is not desperate leave Derby County this summer and wants a significant raise in his wages if he is to exit the club.



Vydra has been on Leeds’ radar as one of their top attacking targets and they have been mooted as being willing to pay the £11m Derby want.











However, Leeds have balked at the wage demands of the Czech and are keen to see him lower his financial expectations before trying to get the deal over the line.



Vydra is claimed to be asking for in excess of a £50,000 per week contract and for the moment Leeds are not willing to match those figures in order to take him to Elland Road.





And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the saga is expected to rumble on as Vydra is not angling for a move away from the Rams at the moment.



The Czech is not desperate to leave Derby and the proposed contract from Leeds is claimed to be close to what he is currently earning at Pride Park.



Therefore, Vydra is keen to get a significant raise if he is to leave the Championship club this summer and is prepared to play the waiting game.



Derby need to recoup some money from the market to meet the Championship’s Financial Fair Play rules and are believed to be keen to sell Vydra, who scored 21 league goals last season.

