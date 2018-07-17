XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2018 - 11:23 BST

Manchester United Prepare Fresh Bid For Chelsea Defensive Target Leonardo Bonucci

 




Manchester United are preparing to make a fresh offer for AC Milan defender and Chelsea target Leonardo Bonucci as Jose Mourinho seeks to add experience to his defence.

Mourinho has been keen to add some defensive nous to his squad this summer and Manchester United have been interested in taking Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld to Old Trafford.




However, Tottenham’s financial demands have annoyed Manchester United and Mourinho is said to have cooled his interest in the 29-year-old Belgian centre-back.

The Manchester United manager remains keen on adding defensive experience to his squad and he is keen to seriously enter the race for Bonucci.
 


And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Manchester United are preparing a fresh offer for the Rossoneri centre-back to try and take him to Old Trafford this summer.

It has been claimed that AC Milan rejected an initial offer of €32m, but Manchester United have not lost heart and are keen to continue their pursuit of the Italian.


Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the centre-back and Gianluigi Buffon is reportedly trying to woo Bonucci to the French capital.

Chelsea are also believed to be considering making an offer for the veteran Italian defender.
 